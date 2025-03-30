Chances exist to rescue people from under rubble in quake-hit Myanmar — Russian rescuers

"There is always a chance and that is why we have flown in here to rescue people," he said.

A powerful 8.2-magnitude quake hit Myanmar on March 28, claiming the lives of more than 1,600 people. Thailand also suffered from the disaster. The tremors were felt in China and Vietnam.

Russia has sent three planes with rescuers, dog handlers, doctors and an airmobile hospital to Myanmar to help eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake. Russian rescuers have already started search and rescue operations in quake-hit Myanmar.

As written before, the death toll rose to 1,644 following pa owerful earthquake in Myanmar.