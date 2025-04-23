EN
    Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to visit Uzbekistan

    12:15, 23 April 2025

    At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, will visit the city of Samarkand on April 23-24, UzA reports. 

    The National Leader of the Turkmen People to visit Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    The upcoming talks’ agenda includes further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and expanding multifaceted cooperation, particularly in the political, interparliamentary, trade and economic, transport and communications, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    An exchange of views on pressing regional and international issues is also planned.

    As earlier reported, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, on April 21.  

