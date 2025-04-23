Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to visit Uzbekistan

The upcoming talks’ agenda includes further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and expanding multifaceted cooperation, particularly in the political, interparliamentary, trade and economic, transport and communications, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

An exchange of views on pressing regional and international issues is also planned.

As earlier reported, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, on April 21.