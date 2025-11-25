EN
    Central Asia's largest stadium set to open in Kyrgyzstan

    14:39, 25 November 2025

     Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Public Utilities Talant Imanakun uulu told Kabar about the opening date of the Azattyk Arena stadium, Kabar reports. 

    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to him, construction work is being carried out by the Presidential Administrtaion. The new stadium is designed to accommodate 51,000 spectators. It will be the largest stadium in Central Asia. "Parking is available for over 2,000 cars. Boutiques from global brands, business centers, and food courts will also be located around the stadium. The project includes everything. Opening is scheduled for August 2026. The stadium is planned to host the Nomad Games," said Talant Imanakun uulu.

    As written before, Kazakhstan is set to launch Central Asia’s largest industrial center.

