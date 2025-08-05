Central Asia’s experience indicates that geography does not dictate the fate, Kazakh President

The President said Kazakhstan, together with its partners, takes great efforts to strengthen regional interconnectivity, promote digital transformation, and contribute to long-term sustainable growth.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of transport corridors and transit infrastructure along the North-South route and the Middle Corridor.

“Our long-term goal is to create an integrated network of railways, road, aviation and logistics centers. It will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a Eurasian transit hub that accounts for nearly 85% of land cargo delivery between Asia and Europe. We also invest in digitalization. Kazakhstan set up the AlemAi Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana and recently launched the supercomputer. Our doors are open for scientific cooperation and we invite partners to join us,” the Head of State said.

As for the regional agenda, the Head of State said Central Asia’s experience testifies that geography does not dictate the fate.

"We are moving from the current landlocked state to a future where land connectivity will be equally important. Our region has demonstrated resilience in its socio-economic development and shows that with political will, strategic investment and international partnership, being landlocked can be a powerful driver of growth rather than a barrier. We are witnessing how Central Asia has become a region of mutually beneficial interaction with dynamically developing potential in the areas of trade, investment, transport, communications, and sustainable resource management. Two days ago, Kazakhstan and the UN signed an agreement on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan with headquarters in Almaty," the President of Kazakhstan said.

In conclusion, the Head of State reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to the goals and principles of the group of landlocked developing countries.

He also expressed gratitude to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the initiative to convene the conference, and also expressed gratitude to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his commitment to addressing the problems and realizing the opportunities of landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Awaza Congress Center to attend the official welcoming ceremony of the heads of delegations.

The 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries will be held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, from August 5 to 8.