Central Asia’s climate future hinges on water and resilience - WMO Secretary-General

What are the most pressing climate risks currently affecting Central Asia, and how do you see these challenges evolving over the next decade?

Central Asia is one of the clearest examples of why climate risks must be understood through water. Glacier retreat, changing snow cover, drought, floods and shifting seasonal runoff are affecting agriculture, hydropower, ecosystems and regional stability.

There has been welcome momentum through the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, the new World Day for Glaciers, and the broader international focus on mountains and glaciers as water towers. This is helping place Central Asia’s water challenges more firmly within the global climate agenda. But we still need stronger integration of cryosphere science, hydrology, adaptation planning and finance.

Photo credit: World Meteorological Organization

How can stronger early warning systems help countries in Central Asia better prepare for and respond to extreme weather events and climate-related disasters?

Central Asia faces a complex mix of hazards - flash floods, droughts, heatwaves, glacial lake outburst floods and severe storms.

Early warning systems allow countries to act to prevent a hazard becoming a disaster. They give governments, emergency services and communities time to prepare - whether that means evacuating people, protecting infrastructure, adjusting water management, or safeguarding crops and livestock.

In practical terms, stronger systems can make a difference in several ways:

• Earlier and more accurate forecasts, including for rapidly evolving events like floods and storms

• Better monitoring of glaciers, snowpack and river systems, which is critical for Central Asia

• Impact-based warnings, so authorities understand not just the weather, but what it will do

• Stronger coordination across borders, because many risks - especially water-related - are transboundary

• Reaching the last mile, ensuring warnings are communicated clearly to communities in ways they can understand and act upon.

We often say that early warnings are a “triple dividend” investment: they save lives, they reduce economic losses, and they support long-term development planning.

For Central Asia, strengthening early warnings is not only about disaster response. It is also about water security, food security and regional stability. It is one of the smartest and most cost-effective investments countries can make in resilience today.

Which sectors in Central Asia do you believe are most vulnerable to climate-related disruptions at present, and why?

Many sectors in Central Asia are highly exposed. That is why integrated approaches - combining climate services, early warnings, water management and long-term planning - are so essential. In Central Asia, strengthening resilience in these sectors is not only a national priority. It is also a regional one, because many of these risks are shared across borders.

First, water resources are at the center of vulnerability. The region depends heavily on glaciers and snowpack, which are now rapidly changing. This affects the timing and availability of water for entire river basins and increases the risk of both floods and water shortages - sometimes in the same year.

Second, agriculture is extremely vulnerable. It is a key sector for livelihoods and food security, but it depends on predictable water supply and stable weather patterns. Droughts, heatwaves and shifting seasons are already affecting crop yields and pasture conditions.

Third, the energy sector, especially hydropower, is exposed. Some Central Asian countries rely on river flows for electricity generation. Changes in seasonal runoff and long-term water availability create uncertainty for energy planning and security.

Fourth, we see growing risks for infrastructure and urban areas. Extreme weather - heat, floods, landslides - can damage transport, housing and critical infrastructure, particularly where systems were not designed for today’s climate extremes.

Finally, public health is increasingly affected. Heatwaves, air quality issues, and water-related risks are putting pressure on health systems and vulnerable populations.

As Secretary-General of the WMO, what gives you hope that the international community can still effectively address the climate crisis despite mounting challenges?

What gives me hope is that we already have many of the solutions, and we are seeing real progress when science, policy and action come together.

The science is stronger than ever. We understand the climate system better, we can attribute extreme events more clearly, and we have increasingly powerful tools - from satellites to artificial intelligence - to anticipate risks and support decision-making.

We are seeing tangible results on the ground. Initiatives like Early Warnings for All show that when the international community aligns around a clear, practical goal, we can deliver life-saving solutions at scale.

What also gives me hope is the level of collaboration. Climate action today is not only about governments. It involves scientists, national meteorological and hydrological services, the private sector, development banks and local communities. This collective effort is growing. What also gives me hope is young people - their leadership and their involvement.

We should be clear: the challenges are immense, and time is not on our side. But we are not starting from zero. We have knowledge, tools and partnerships. We need a clear commitment, and increased financing.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Jim Skea, Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), identified rapid emissions cuts and climate adaptation as the two central priorities in Central Asia.