Central Asian nations to start financing Kambar-Ata-1 HPP next year

At the start of the meeting, the Minister conveyed warm greetings from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The sides discussed the further strengthening of Uzbek–Kyrgyz relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership, including cooperation in the energy sector. They noted with satisfaction the rapid development of bilateral ties.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of deepening collaboration in hydropower and advancing joint regional projects, particularly the Kambar-Ata-1 Hydropower Plant.

“To effectively utilize and jointly manage the region’s hydropower potential, next year we will begin financing the Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power plant construction project jointly with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan,” the Uzbek President stated.

He also thanked Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev and the leadership of energy companies from the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan for their support in attracting major investment to Uzbekistan and introducing modern technologies.

Taalaibek Ibrayev expressed appreciation for the warm reception and thanked Uzbekistan for supporting bilateral energy cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank discussed the Kambarata-1 HPP project.