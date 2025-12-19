Central Asian nations to adopt 2026/30 program at Regional Ecological Summit next year

In 2026, Kazakhstan will host the Regional Ecological Summit, uniting the Central Asian nations, to develop joint solutions to the pressing climate and ecology issues facing the region. Following the Summit, the heads of state are expected to adopt declarations and program of action for 2026/30, said Nyssanbayev.

The Kazakh minister also recalled that following a directive from the president, the Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) concept for 2024/29 to promote the environmental culture was approved.

As part of this initiative, 1,250 environmental activities brought together over 6.4 million people have been carried out this year. As a result, 795,000 tons of waste were collected, up to 1 million ha of areas were cleaned, and over 2.8 million trees were planted. In order to boost citizens’ participation, the @TazaQazBot chatbot was launched. Up to 25,000 requests were received via the chatbot, of which 23,600 were handled, proving its effectiveness as a feedback tool, added Nyssanbayev.

