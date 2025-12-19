Kazakhstan to establish six new forest nurseries in 2026

The Head of State's directive to plant 15 million trees in populated areas has been fully implemented.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunijn / Kazinform

Nyssanbayev said the work will continue in cooperation with regional akimats, with priority given to greening district centres, rural settlements, and creating green belts around major towns.

According to him, the implementation of the President's initiative to plant 2 billion seedlings is also underway. Between 2021 and 2025, 1.5 billion seedlings were planted, and more than 208 million seedlings are scheduled for planting next year.

“Regional authorities are reconstructing existing nurseries and building new ones. Each of the six nurseries planned for 2026 will produce around 6 million seedlings annually using closed root systems,” the minister said.

Earlier, at the briefing, Nysanbayev said that Kazakhstan initiated an interstate program to protect Caspian water resources.