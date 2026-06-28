Central Asian countries, China to develop joint satellite system for disaster monitoring

The agreement was signed at the China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi. The project, known as the Tianwu Constellation, is expected to include an initial group of five satellites.

The system will focus on monitoring common regional threats such as earthquakes, landslides, agricultural pests and floods caused by glacial melt. Scientists say countries in Central Asia and China’s Xinjiang region face similar environmental challenges, making joint monitoring more effective.

The project will combine satellite observations with ground-based infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Data collected by the satellites will be processed at a computing center in Xinjiang, where AI models will be used to analyze environmental changes and improve early warning systems.

Experts note that glaciers in the region have already shrunk by 20–40% in recent years. More precise monitoring is expected to support water resource management and strengthen regional water security.

Representatives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan took part in the signing ceremony and expressed confidence that the initiative would enhance scientific cooperation and improve decision-making in environmental protection.

The project is also expected to expand the use of advanced technologies, including satellite networks and artificial intelligence, enabling real-time monitoring of key indicators and helping countries respond more effectively to natural risks.

Earlier, it was reported that Meta unveiled a new line of AI-powered smart glasses developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica.