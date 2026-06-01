Central Asian ambassadors, Korean minister discuss intellectual property ties

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Korea and Central Asian countries in the areas of intellectual property, innovation, copyright protection, patenting, and creative economy development.

Photo credit: Kabar

The meeting participants placed particular emphasis on strengthening partnerships within the framework of the Republic of Korea - Central Asia cooperation format. They discuss draft memorandum on cooperation in intellectual property, scheduled for signing at the upcoming Korea-Central Asia summit.

All parties expressed interest in intensifying practical cooperation, implementing joint projects, and exchanging experience and advanced technologies.

Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe is set to welcome the Tajikistan-South Korea 2026 Culture Festival on June 17-18, to celebrate friendship and cultural exchange between the two nations.