Central Asia–Germany: Key cooperation priorities identified

The participants of the meeting held substantive discussions on the current state and prospects for further strengthening regional cooperation in the trade and economic, transport, environmental, and humanitarian fields.

Photo credit: MFA

In his remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Issetov noted that in recent years, cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Germany has reached a new level.

Today, priority sectors for new cooperation initiatives in the areas of sustainable development and enhanced regional connectivity were identified.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all relevant issues.

