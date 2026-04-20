Central Asia: Water as driver of regional cooperation

The Dushanbe Water Process Secretariat highlights that effective management of transboundary waters is crucial for economic growth, food and energy security, and climate change adaptation.

The upcoming 4th Dushanbe High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” will provide a platform for regional states to present national priorities, exchange experiences, and discuss joint initiatives in water resource management.

Dialogue and cooperation at the conference will strengthen Central Asia’s role in the global water agenda, aligning regional approaches and preparing for the UN Water Conference 2026, where transboundary cooperation will be a strategic focus.

As written before, Dushanbe Water Conference to serve as preparatory process for UN Water Conference 2026.