Marco Rubio eyes official visit to Kazakhstan after G20 Summit

The heads of the foreign policy agencies of the two countries discussed prospects for further developing the enhanced strategic partnership, with an emphasis on strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The parties noted the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual interest in expanding practical cooperation, increasing trade turnover and implementing joint investment projects.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, including those resulting from the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and US President Donald Trump in November 2025.

Tileuberdi emphasized the importance of strengthening business ties, attracting American investment and advanced technologies, as well as developing cooperation in the fields of energy, critical minerals, digitalization, transport and logistics.

The parties also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami. In addition, Marco Rubio confirmed his interest in making a full-fledged visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan soon after the G20 Summit.

Following the meeting, mutual interest in further strengthening the enhanced Kazakhstan-US strategic partnership and achieving concrete, practical results was reaffirmed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the U.S. Secretary of State would participate in the C5+1 Ministerial in Uzbekistan.