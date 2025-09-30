Astana Think Tank Forum to bring together world experts

The forum under the aegis of the Astana International Forum is organized by the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President. Last year, it drew the participation of 45 experts from 22 countries.

Today, it serves as an influential global expert platform.

Among the key topics of panel sesisons are multilateral cooperation amid great power rivalry, the future of global security architecture, nuclear disarmament, and non-proliferation, Central Asia’s positioning in a new geopolitical reality, the impact of Afghanistan on regional stability, trade and transport corridors across Eurasia, investment strategies in a fragmented global market, ethical challenges of artificial intelligence and climate change and water resource management.

According to organizers, the forum is purposed to promote open dialogue and practical recommendations for long-term international cooperation, strengthen trust and global stability, and reinforce Kazakhstan’s role as a responsible middle power contributing to international partnerships.

For more details, visit astanainternationalforum.org.