Central Asia unveils roadmap for regional digital cooperation

The proposals were presented at the roundtable “Integrating Central Asian Countries into the Digital Agenda” in Astana and were developed within the framework of the B5+1 Business Platform.

Among the key initiatives is closer cooperation on digital governance and artificial intelligence regulation. The proposals call for harmonizing approaches to electronic documents, digital identification systems, personal data protection, cybersecurity and AI oversight.

Participants also discussed the development of a regional Code of Ethics for the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence. The non-binding document would promote transparency in AI applications, ensuring that users are informed when interacting with AI systems and can obtain explanations of AI-generated decisions. The proposals also emphasize the right to human review, protection against discrimination, stronger safeguards for personal data and enhanced protection for children and other vulnerable groups.

Another initiative focuses on the joint development of AI language resources and datasets, including the creation of datasets tailored to Central Asian languages.

Participants additionally proposed establishing a permanent platform for dialogue between governments and the private sector, allowing businesses to contribute to discussions on digital economy regulations before their adoption.

The proposals also call for expanded cooperation with international technology companies, cloud service providers, telecommunications operators and investors.

Supporters of the initiatives argue that greater interoperability among digital systems would allow the region's five countries to present themselves to global technology firms as a single market of more than 80 million people rather than as separate national markets.

The recommendations are expected to contribute to the preparation of the B5+1 Regional Business Agenda for 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform published an interview with NVIDIA vice president on how AI could transform Kazakhstan’s industries.