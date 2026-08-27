Central Asia suggests green corridors and unified tourist visa

Among the key proposals are green corridors at border crossings to simplify movement for tourist groups and a single tourist visa valid across Central Asian countries.

The initiatives are called to facilitate easier border crossings for travelers, develop joint tourist routes across Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and potentially other states and build a unified tourism brand for the region.

Following the two-day forum, representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan agreed to coordinate joint actions for developing regional tourism clusters and began drafting a final communiqué.

Earlier, Tajikistan unveiled an ambitious 5-year plan to boost tourism.