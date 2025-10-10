Central Asia, Russia adopt 2025-2027 Joint Action Plan

In his remarks, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Summit would foster further strengthening and expansion of effective multilateral cooperation within the Central Asia-Russia format.

Promoting trade and economic cooperation, stimulating investment growth, expanding humanitarian ties, and strengthening regional security were named among key priorities for regional interaction.

Rahmon also noted that the active participation of heads of state and relevant agencies reflects the parties’ intention to advance dialogue and strengthen strategic cooperation.

Earlier, addressing the II Central Asia-Russia Summit, the Head of State expressed confidence that the results of the Dushanbe summit will open a new chapter in regional cooperation.