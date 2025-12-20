Central Asia - Japan Summit in Tokyo: A look at the leaders’ dinner menu
An official dinner was held in Tokyo on December 19 as part of the Central Asia–Japan Dialogue, bringing together the presidents of the five Central Asian countries and senior Japanese officials on the eve of the first leaders’ summit , Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
The dinner was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the State Guest House Akasaka Palace. The event was held in a formal but relaxed setting and served as an opportunity for informal exchanges ahead of the summit scheduled for December 20.
Let’s take a look at the dinner menu.
Guests were offered a multi-course Japanese dinner prepared with seasonal, domestically sourced ingredients. The full menu included:
Appetizers: Chrysanthemum greens and blossoms with maitake mushrooms, walnut kudzu tofu, and a soy-based kudzu sauce with wasabi. Trout sushi, chilled simmered pufferfish, grilled winter yellowtail skewers, sweetened arrowhead tubers, and stuffed shishito peppers.
Sashimi: Lightly seared longtooth grouper with onion dressing and citrus vinegar jelly, garnished with white leek, myoga ginger, and lettuce.
Main dish: Japanese black wagyu beef from Nara Prefecture, gently cooked and lightly grilled, served with roasted turnip, shiitake mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, mashed pumpkin, and green asparagus.
Sushi course: Edo-style nigiri sushi, featuring lean and medium-fatty bluefin tuna, king salmon, and flounder cured with kelp, accompanied by pickled ginger.
Soup: Red miso soup with green onions and sea lettuce.
Dessert: Assorted seasonal fruits.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev addressed 1st Central Asia – Japan Dialogue Summit.