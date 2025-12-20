Central Asia - Japan Summit in Tokyo: A look at the leaders’ dinner menu

The dinner was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the State Guest House Akasaka Palace. The event was held in a formal but relaxed setting and served as an opportunity for informal exchanges ahead of the summit scheduled for December 20.

Let’s take a look at the dinner menu.

Guests were offered a multi-course Japanese dinner prepared with seasonal, domestically sourced ingredients. The full menu included:

Appetizers: Chrysanthemum greens and blossoms with maitake mushrooms, walnut kudzu tofu, and a soy-based kudzu sauce with wasabi. Trout sushi, chilled simmered pufferfish, grilled winter yellowtail skewers, sweetened arrowhead tubers, and stuffed shishito peppers.

Sashimi: Lightly seared longtooth grouper with onion dressing and citrus vinegar jelly, garnished with white leek, myoga ginger, and lettuce.

Main dish: Japanese black wagyu beef from Nara Prefecture, gently cooked and lightly grilled, served with roasted turnip, shiitake mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, mashed pumpkin, and green asparagus.

Sushi course: Edo-style nigiri sushi, featuring lean and medium-fatty bluefin tuna, king salmon, and flounder cured with kelp, accompanied by pickled ginger.

Soup: Red miso soup with green onions and sea lettuce.

Dessert: Assorted seasonal fruits.

