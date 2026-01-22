Central Asia-China trade turnover hits record high of $106bn

According to the Chinese ministry, total volume of exports and imports increased by 12% year-on-year, demonstrating steady growth for the fifth consecutive year. China secured its status as the largest trading partner of Central Asian countries for the first time.

China's exports to the countries of the region grew by 11% reaching $71.2 billion. The bulk of supplies include electromechanical and high-tech products. Particularly notable was the strengthening of the so-called “new trio” of goods: electric vehicles, lithium batteries and solar panels.

Imports from Central Asian countries to China showed higher growth, increasing by 14% to $35.1 billion. At the same time, the range of non-commodity goods expanded. The most notable growth was recorded in the chemical, metallurgical and agro-industrial sectors.

