Central Asia – China: Cultural bridge and media initiatives

The event was attended by heads of government agencies, media, scientific and expert circles. Speaking at the forum, State Counselor Erlan Karin noted the importance of the meeting, which discusses not just cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and China, but also the future of a huge region where the destinies of millions of people are intertwined.

“We always find common ground on issues of mutually beneficial partnership. As Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, full-scale cooperation with China is a factor in the sustainable development of Kazakhstan in the medium term,” the State Counselor said.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

According to Karin, the main features of our region are openness, sustainable economic growth, and close cooperation in the humanitarian and media spheres. In the context of the transformation of media consumption, the increasing role of information processes and the introduction of digital technologies, joint work in creating content, exchanging technologies and strengthening cultural ties is becoming especially relevant.

In his welcoming speech, the head of China Media Group (CMG), Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee Shen Haixiong said that many joint projects and close cooperation await us ahead.

"Chairman Xi Jinping attaches particular importance to relations with the Central Asian states. He always says that China is their reliable neighbor, partner and friend," Shen Haixiong noted.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

According to him, China Media Group will continue to make every effort to strengthen friendship with the peoples of Central Asia.

"We and our partners from the leading Central Asian media create high-quality programs, organize information projects "Direct Line with Central Asia", which allows people to exchange information and experience," he emphasized and assured that multi-sectoral, multi-format and multi-channel cooperation will be further strengthened.

Addressing the participants of the dialogue platform, Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva noted that culture occupies a special place within the framework of the One Belt - One Road initiative.

"This project is not just a large-scale infrastructure undertaking, but, above all, a bridge between the hearts of our peoples. Humanitarian exchanges, joint cultural initiatives and media cooperation form a space of trust and open dialogue, because the media play a crucial role in popularizing culture and covering humanitarian projects that bring our peoples closer together," Aida Balayeva said.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

The forum also hosted the launch ceremony of the international version of the project "Favorite Quotes of Xi Jinping", and summed up the results of the projects "Clothing as a Symbol: From China to the World", "The Great Journey through Central Asia", within the framework of which journalists from the Chinese TV channel CGTN, with the support of the Kazakh TV channel Jibek Joly/Silk Way, filmed a series of reports about life in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

Photo credit: Agibai Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

In addition, the program "I studied in China" was launched on the platforms of leading media outlets in China and Central Asia.

The meeting participants discussed issues of closer information partnership, including the "Initiative for Cooperation between China and Central Asia Media" announced at the forum.

Earlier, it was reported that State Counselor Erlan Karin read a welcoming speech by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the start of the forum.