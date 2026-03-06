Central Asia – Azerbaijan green energy corridor project gains momentum

Experts, representatives of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other stakeholders, attended the event.

Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Zeynalov, described the project as a promising initiative, noting that the corridor will connect the Caspian and Black Sea regions and facilitate the transfer of clean, renewable energy from Central Asia to European markets.

Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, noted that the country aims to increase its total energy production capacity to 26 GW by 2030, with 30-35 percent of this coming from renewable energy sources. He emphasized that Kazakhstan has abundant energy resources and intends to export clean energy to European markets through this corridor.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Electricity Networks of Uzbekistan JSC, Feruz Kurbanov, noted that Uzbekistan is investing significantly in key energy infrastructure and aims to add additional electricity capacity by 2030 to connect to the regional network and export to Europe.

The participants agreed on key technical aspects to complete the feasibility study report at this stage and prepare for the next stage.

The project’s feasibility study is being developed in partnership with the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and is supported by a Memorandum of Understanding signed in April 2025.

