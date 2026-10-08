Central Asia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss regional cooperation

The ministers exchanged views on expanding cooperation within the Consultative Meetings framework and discussed current regional and international issues.

Tileuberdi said significant progress had been achieved since the first summit in 2018 in strengthening mutual trust and bringing the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan closer together.

He noted that, thanks to the political will of the heads of state, relations among the countries had reached a new level, while the Consultative Meetings had helped deepen cooperation in trade, industry, energy, transport, logistics and digital technologies.

At the end of the talks, the ministers agreed on the draft agenda and outcome documents to be signed at the Eighth Consultative Meeting, scheduled for October 8 in Turkmenbashi.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, and the Caspian Environmental Summit.