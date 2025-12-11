EN
    Central Asia and India to expand ties through media, culture

    09:37, 11 December 2025

    A delegation of 21 journalists from Central Asia, representing Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, has arrived in New Delhi for a familiarization visit organized by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), External Publicity & Public Diplomacy Division, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Journalists from Central Asia Begin Familiarization Visit to India
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The program, running from December 9 to 18, 2025, is designed to deepen India–Central Asia media cooperation and provide participants with firsthand exposure to India’s political, technological, cultural, and economic landscape.

    Their visit is purposed to strengthen long-term professional engagement between Indian and Central Asian media, showcase India’s development across key sectors and facilitate direct interactions with government institutions, think tanks, industry leaders, and cultural centers.

    Officials noted that the initiative reflects India’s broader commitment to expanding ties with Central Asian nations through media, public diplomacy, culture, and technology. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, the visit aims to build stronger regional partnerships and enhance mutual understanding.

    As written before, India projects over 20% annual growth in tourism.

