According to the Global Market Forecast 2026–2045 study, key drivers of this growth include economic and demographic development, urbanization, tourism and trade expansion, and middle-class growth.

By 2045, the middle class across the five Central Asian nations – Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan is expected to grow by 26 million people, reaching a total of 80 million. Meanwhile, the urban population is projected to increase by approximately 15 million. With an average annual GDP growth rate of 3.8% in the region, demand for scheduled air travel is set to surge.

Jérôme Chaptal, Airbus’s Director of Strategic Analysis and Global Market Forecasting, noted that the region is developing faster than North America, the rest of Asia, or the Middle East, with population growth rates exceeding the global average. Consequently, by 2045, the propensity for air travel among the region’s residents will surpass the current global average of 0.2 trips per person per year.

Intra-regional routes will account for most of air traffic. At the same time, the highest growth rates are expected on routes connecting China, Europe, and the CIS countries. According to Chaptal, Central Asia’s strategic position along the Middle Corridor will bolster its role as a vital trade link between Europe and Asia. Another contributing factor will be the active expansion of air travel routes within the region itself.

Globally, the demand for air travel is expected to roughly double over the next two decades. The middle class will remain the primary target audience for airlines, accounting for a cumulative total of approximately 60 billion passengers. By 2045, individuals in this group are projected to fly an average of three times per year.

It is also forecast that, within 20 years, China’s air traffic volume will reach levels currently seen in Europe and the East, while India will occupy the position China holds today.

To accommodate this growing passenger flow, Central Asian nations will need to invest not only in airport infrastructure but also in the modernization of their aircraft fleets. The region is already showing significant progress: over the last decade, the share of new-generation aircraft in Central Asia has risen from zero to 42%. This figure is expected to reach 86% by 2035.

"Compared to other countries around the world, this share of new-generation aircraft is very high—it’s an impressive figure. I believe that almost all aircraft will be replaced in the coming years," emphasized Jérôme Chaptal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is pressing ahead with plans for direct U.S. flights.