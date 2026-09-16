Center for International Programs, University of Sussex signs agreement to support Kazakhstani scholars and researchers

The memorandum was signed by Abai Rakhmet, chairman of the Board of the Center for International Programs, and Simon Thompson, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor for International Affairs at the University of Sussex.

Under the agreement, scholarship recipients will be offered preferential study conditions, including the possibility of receiving discounts on the cost of educational programs, according to the Center for International Programs.

During the meeting, Rakhmet presented the Center’s key areas of activity and outlined recent changes and new initiatives within the Bolashak and Scientific Internships programs. He also outlined the main objectives and areas of cooperation under the newly signed memorandum.

The signing of the memorandum with the University of Sussex opens new opportunities for education and research internships for Kazakhstani scholars, particularly in such key fields as development studies, political science, sociology, international relations and other social sciences and humanities. We highly value the University of Sussex’s willingness to partner with us and are confident that our cooperation will help enhance the competitiveness of Kazakhstani professionals and further develop the country’s human capital, said Rakhmet.

In turn, Simon Thompson presented information about the University of Sussex’s academic performance, educational programs and research capabilities.

The University of Sussex is one of the United Kingdom’s leading public research universities. It is included on the list of foreign organizations recommended for participation in Kazakhstan’s Bolashak and Scientific Internships programs.

The university has an extensive international community, bringing together students and staff from more than 150 countries. It places particular emphasis on research, interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation and international partnerships.

The memorandum is part of the Center for International Programs’ broader efforts to expand opportunities for scholarship recipients and strengthen partnerships with leading universities abroad.

Particular attention is being paid to securing additional benefits for program participants, including preferential financial terms for education and research internships.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a branch of the Korean KAIST Institute would open in Alatau.