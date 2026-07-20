CENTCOM says it concluded ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran

According to CENTCOM, the operation ended at 10 p.m. ET on July 19 and focused on Iranian military command centers, air defense systems, coastal surveillance sites, maritime assets, missile and drone launch locations, and communications networks.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to "further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

Earlier, Qazinform reported the U.S. renews a travel advisory for the Middle East as regional tensions rise.