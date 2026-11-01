Celine joins Metallica’s fandom, cutie Brötchen, $500,000 Christmas miracle and other Feel Good News

Celine, is that you?!

Turns out Celine Dion is just a fan, like everybody else. The My Heart Will Go On singer was spotted at Metallica’s Las Vegas show this week, having fun and jamming to the songs with other diehard fans.

Dion teamed up with actor Jack Black as well as her 16-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, who werealso present in the audience.

“Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Robert and everyone from the @Metallica organization for the warm welcome! We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show. With our love, Celine, Nelson, and Eddy xx…” Celine shared her love for the band in an Instagram post.

Cuteness overload: Please, meet Brötchen

Thought that Thailand’s Moo Deng and Japan’s Punch were cute? You are in for your newest obsession! Everyone, please meet Brötchen!

Born this May at the Berlin Zoo, the rare pygmy hippo was given the cutest name Brötchen which translates to “a little bread roll” in German. Guess the name was picked because of her small, round shape. We are confident that little Brötchen will capture the hearts of zoo-goers.

Brötchen’s arrival serves more than just cuteness. Pygmy hippos are considered to be an endangered species native to West Africa. Zoo births are vital for survival because there are fewer than 2,500 mature adults left in the wild.

Family forever!

Spanish football club CD Tenerife announced its decision to financially support Carla, a 16-month-old daughter of their deceased striker Jesús de Miguel following the fatal accident at a match.

Photo credit: x.com/CDTOficial/

The 30-year-old forward tragically passed away in early November after a horrific collision with FC Andorra’s goalie Owono right on the pitch. Sustaining accidental chest trauma and cardiac arrest, De Miguel died in the hospital never regaining consciousness.

His club vowed to stand by the family and provide financial support to Carla until she reaches 18 years old.

Cashing in on Christmas

A 68-year-old man won $500,000 in the Michigan Lottery’s 25 Days of Winning instant game last year. He held onto the winning ticket for almost a year, claiming his prize money only recently.

According to the winner, he and his wife traditionally buy lottery tickets as Christmas gifts for the whole family. Last year, each member of the family received their traditional ticket and started scratching them. At first the man thought that he won only $500, but then he realized there were more zeros on his ticket.

The lucky winner paid a visit to the Lottery headquarters to claim $500,000 that he would use as a financial cushion.

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