CEC says Qurultay elections see rise in voter participation in Kazakhstan

The figures were announced Tuesday at the CEC’s 15th meeting, chaired by Nurlan Abdirov. Representatives of political parties, the media and international observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights attended the meeting.

In accordance with the agenda, the Commission considered the issue of determining the election results and distributing parliamentary mandates following the Aug. 23, 2026 elections to the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Opening the meeting, Abdirov said that, according to the updated voter lists, the total number of registered voters was 12,623,289. On election day, 17,501 people cast their ballots after applying in person or using online services to verify registration information or obtain temporary one-day registration at polling station addresses.

A total of 9,351,539 people took part in the election, representing 74.08% of all registered voters.

Compared with the March 15 referendum, 224,357 more people voted in the Kurultai elections. The CEC chairman noted that this indicates a growing level of electoral culture among the population.

Photo credit: CEC

A total of 85,576 citizens voted at home, while 88% of voters who received absentee certificates took part in the election.

The Adilet party secured a decisive victory, receiving 6,528,948 votes, or 71.17% of the total. The remaining results were as follows: Ayul - 6.26%; Respublica - 5.56%, Ak zhol - 5.21%, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party (NSDP) - 5.11%, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan - 3.11%, the Baytaq Green Party - 1.07%. a total of 230.446 people or 2.51% chose the Against all ballot option.

Under Kazakhstan’s electoral legislation, parties must receive at least 5% of the vote to qualify for parliamentary mandates. Five parties crossed the threshold and will divide the 145 seats in the Qurultay.

The Adilet will receive 110 seats, while Auyl will receive 10, Respublica - nine, and Ak zhol and the NSDP eight seats each.

Abdirov said that the deputy mandates would be distributed among the candidates included in the party lists. He added that the Central Election Commission would strictly monitor compliance with the constitutional requirement for a combined 30% quota for women, young people, and persons with disabilities.

Abdirov noted the elections were conducted under Kazakhstan’s updated electoral legislation following the constitutional reform.

“Elections to the Qurultay were held in accordance with the updated electoral legislation following the constitutional reform, which received nationwide support,” he said. “Comprehensive conditions were created for citizens to exercise their right to vote, including for people with disabilities.”

The CEC said 247 territorial and 10,423 precinct election commissions were involved in organizing the vote, with more than 71,000 commission members participating.

More than 51,000 domestic observers and 777 observers representing foreign countries and international organizations monitored the voting process. The election was also covered by 1,852 representatives of Kazakhstani media and 117 foreign journalists.

“All stages of the electoral campaign were organized on the basis of the principle of Law and Order, which became fundamental to the organization of the electoral process,” Abdirov said. “I would like to thank everyone for their contribution to ensuring transparency and openness in the electoral process.”

The CEC held a traditional media briefing following the meeting, where Abdirov and other commission members answered journalists’ questions about the election results.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the OSCE/ODIHR commended the professional organization of the elections in Kazakhstan.