Kazakh CEC registers Auyl Party's candidate list for Qurultay elections

As Central Election Commission Secretary Shavkhat Utemissov informed, the party submitted a full set of documents required for candidate registration on July 8, 2026.

"The party submitted all documents required under the Constitutional Law on Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the resolution of the party's extraordinary 26th congress to nominate the party list, candidate statements of consent, biographical data, documents confirming party membership, and other documents required by law," Shavkhat Utemissov said.

He said the party fielded 69 candidates.

"The party list includes 29 candidates who are women, youth, and persons with disabilities, making up 42 percent of the total. Thus, it meets the legally mandated quota," the Commission secretary said.

He also said state bodies had reviewed and checked all candidates for compliance with the Constitution and the Constitutional Law on Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Following the review, all individuals on the party list have been found to meet the requirements of the Constitution and electoral legislation," Utemissov said.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission received party lists from seven political parties for the Qurultay elections. In total, the parties submitted 546 candidates. These include: the Ak Zhol Democratic Party – 63; the Auyl Party – 69; the Adilet Political Party – 186; the Baytaq Green Party – 47; the People's Party of Kazakhstan – 72; the Nationwide Social Democratic Party – 33; and the Respublica Party – 76.

To date, the Commission has registered candidate lists from seven parties: Adilet, Baytaq, the People's Party of Kazakhstan, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party, Respublica, and Auyl.