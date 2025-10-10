Trump to visit Middle East on October 12

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the date of his trip to the Middle East. He is expected to arrive in the region on Sunday, October 12, after Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Trump said he would travel to Egypt for the “official signing” of part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

“I will try to get there. We will try to get there, and we are working on the timing, on the exact time,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting.

The head of the White House also stated that he had been invited to address the Knesset (the Israeli parliament), and he accepted.

Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, issued an official invitation for Trump to speak before the Israeli parliament. Ohana noted in his letter that this would be the first address by a sitting U.S. president in the Knesset since George W. Bush in 2008.

“It is my profound honor and privilege to officially invite the greatest friend and ally of the Jewish people in modern history, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, to deliver a formal address to the nation before the Knesset. Israel awaits The Peace President,” Ohana wrote.

Earlier, Israeli authorities announced strengthened security measures and the closure of areas throughout Jerusalem.

A statement from the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog also noted that Trump would arrive in Israel “in the coming days,” amid “significant progress in negotiations on the release of hostages.”

