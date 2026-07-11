Cathay Pacific to launch cargo, passenger flights to Kazakhstan

"The Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan is continuously working to expand the geography of international flights and attract new foreign carriers. To this end, a meeting was held between Civil Aviation Committee Chair Saltanat Tompiyeva and Cathay's Regional Manager for the Middle East, Mr. Oliver Coelho," the ministry's statement says.

During the meeting, Coelho announced the airline's plans to launch regular cargo flights to Astana, operating up to five flights a week on Boeing 747 aircraft starting August 1. He also informed of the airline's intention to begin regular passenger flights on the Hong Kong–Almaty route with a frequency of three flights per week on Airbus A330 aircraft from January 2027.

Saltanat Tompiyeva confirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to provide the necessary support for these projects.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue joint efforts to complete the necessary procedures for launching cargo and passenger flights and to maintain close collaboration on air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

The ministry noted that the new flights will contribute to further development of trade, economic, and tourism ties, expand logistics capabilities, and strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

"Cathay Pacific is Hong Kong's flag carrier and one of Asia's largest international airlines. The airline, including its subsidiaries, operates around 237 aircraft and offers passenger services to over 100 destinations. Cathay Cargo runs regular cargo services to 41 destinations and transports over 1.67 million tons of cargo annually, ranking among the world's leading air cargo operators," the ministry highlighted.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan had expanded its international air network with new flights to China and Kyrgyzstan.