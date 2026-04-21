CASA-1000 energy project to be launched in 2027

The press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reported that the progress of the regional project was discussed in Dushanbe on April 18-20 with the leadership of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), representatives of the World Bank, and Kamani Engineering Corporation.

Tajik Minister of Energy Daler Juma emphasized the strategic importance of the CASA-1000 project in strengthening regional cooperation, building trust among participating countries, and ensuring the export of ecologically clean electricity.

Construction works have already been completed in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan, while activities continue in Afghanistan.

“The representatives of Kamani Engineering Corporation stated that, according to the updated plan, work on the Afghan section will be completed by spring 2027. In summer 2027, commercial operations of the project will begin,” a press release from the Tajik Ministry of Energy reads.

The ministry added that the full completion of this important regional project will contribute to the development of the energy market, strengthen energy security, and expand economic cooperation among the participating countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan had agreed to establish a joint working group aimed at facilitating transit, trade, and the export of Afghan products.