Cartoons in Tajik: Kids get a new platform

According to Tajikfilm, currently the website hosts 10 animated films, including Alifbo, Zaniporso, Sarguzashti Gandym, Malikai Barfi, Devi Mevakhur, Sayyod, Paygom, Khamsoyaho, and Pirazan va Dev.

These works give children the opportunity to spend time both enjoyably and usefully.

The creative team continues to work on producing historical, adventure, and fantasy animated films for children.

Earlier, it was reported that UNICEF had launched a new digital platform for volunteers in Kazakhstan.