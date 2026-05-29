Cargolux resumes flights to Kazakhstan

During the meeting, it was confirmed that Cargolux Airlines International S.A., one of the world’s largest cargo airlines headquartered in Luxembourg, is returning to the Kazakh market and plans to operate up to 14 flights per week through Astana International Airport starting from June 1 this year.

Ambassador Vassilenko emphasized that Cargolux’s return underscores Kazakhstan’s growing role as a strategic logistics and aviation hub between Europe and Asia.

“Kazakhstan has invested significant resources in strengthening its transit and transport potential. Cargolux is interested in further contributing to the development of transport routes between Asia and Europe, as well as strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan as a key partner along the Middle Corridor,” Vassilenko noted.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Founded in 1970, Cargolux is Luxembourg’s largest cargo airline and one of Europe’s leading freight operators. The company serves more than 90 destinations worldwide across Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Its fleet consists primarily of modern Boeing 747 freighters, each capable of carrying over 130 tons of cargo. Currently, Cargolux operates 30 Boeing 747 freighter aircraft of various modifications and maintains a global network of more than 85 offices in over 50 countries. The airline is a member of both the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airlines for Europe (A4E).

Earlier, it was reported that Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Minoru Kiuchi, Japan’s Minister for Growth Strategy and Economic and Fiscal Policy, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.