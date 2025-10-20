Cargo plane skids into sea after landing in Hong Kong, 2 dies

The accident occurred at the Hong Kong International Airport at around 3:50 a.m. local time, when a B744 cargo aircraft (flight number UAE9788), arriving from Al Maktoum International Airport, United Arab Emirates, had deviated from the north runway after landing.

According to information from the Hong Kong police and local media, all four crew members aboard the cargo plane were unharmed. However, a ground service vehicle on the runway is suspected to have collided with the aircraft. The incident resulted in the deaths of two ground staff members.

A spokesperson for the bureau said that aviation safety is of paramount importance. The civil aviation accident investigation body will actively investigate the cause of the incident, while the Civil Aviation Department of the HKSAR government and the Airport Authority Hong Kong will fully cooperate to ensure the safe operation of the airport.

