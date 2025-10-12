Landing gear wheel catches fire during plane's take-off at Kostanay Airport.

According to the airline, on 11 October 2025, a technical malfunction occurred during the scheduled IQ368 Kostanay-Astana flight, prompting an aborted takeoff at Kostanay Airport. Some passengers noticed a brief glow in the landing gear area.

Local media reported the incident.

“Technical specialists have been dispatched to Kostanay to inspect and resolve the malfunction. Passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, ticket refund, or the option to rebook on alternative flight,” the press office said.

The Ministry of Transport also commented on the incident: