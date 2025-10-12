Landing gear wheel catches fire during plane's take-off at Kostanay Airport
The press office of Qazaq Air confirmed the incident. A team of technical specialists was dispatched to the region to conduct an investigation, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the airline, on 11 October 2025, a technical malfunction occurred during the scheduled IQ368 Kostanay-Astana flight, prompting an aborted takeoff at Kostanay Airport. Some passengers noticed a brief glow in the landing gear area.
Local media reported the incident.
“Technical specialists have been dispatched to Kostanay to inspect and resolve the malfunction. Passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, ticket refund, or the option to rebook on alternative flight,” the press office said.
The Ministry of Transport also commented on the incident:
“In line with the Rules for Reporting and Investigating Aviation Accidents and Incidents, a commission will be set up to investigate into the incident that occurred on the Qazaq Air’s Kostanay-Astana flight. The investigation will be conducted by the Department for Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan,” the Ministry said.