Kazakhstan infuses USD 35 bln in its transport and logistics infrastructure

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Asset Nussupov said, addressing the Forum of Kazakhstani Exporters, that the country has invested in the construction of new transport corridors, modernization of railways, and development of hubs that significantly increase Kazakhstan’s products delivery speed and reliability.

He noted great attention is paid to digitalization and the development of online exports. E-commerce reduces barriers for entering the market, cuts transaction costs and extends the outreach of potential buyers. He said Kazakhstan develops system-based measures, launches national e-commerce platforms to let Kazakhstani goods enter international marketplaces.

To note, Kazakhstan adopted an action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives.