Cardiff University to open its branch in Kazakhstan

The document was inked at a meeting between Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Lord Michael German, member of the British House of Lords, President and Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University Wendy Larner and representatives of the QCE PF.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

Speaking on Cardiff University's strong research potential, Sayasat Nurbek emphasized the importance of opening its branch in Kazakhstan, which will enable local students to obtain high-quality education in the field of engineering, medicine, biotechnologies, meeting the international standards.

According to him, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education has already signed agreements with the world’s 34 leading universities to open their branches and representative offices in Kazakhstan. Together with Kazakhstani universities they will focus on training highly-qualified professionals for the priority sectors of economy. He underscored that such projects contribute to the introduction of best practices, modern methods and international teaching standards, which will update and modernize the country’s education system.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

Kathy Leach, the UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said that in the past two years, Kazakhstan has been actively involved in establishment of an educational hub in its territory, whose goal is to develop and improve the country’s education system. She noted that this process also aims at attraction of international partners and exchange of experience with the world’s leading educational institutions. She highlighted that the agreement became a bright example of a successful step in this direction and Kazakhstan’s aspiration to integrate its education system into the global community, thus ensuring a high level of education and strengthening academic ties between the countries.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan

Cardiff University is ranked 186th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, 201st-250th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024, 151st-200th in the 2024 Academic Ranking of World Universities, and 184th in the Best Global Universities Rankings.

A preliminary memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh Ministry and Cardiff University was signed in August 2024 in London.