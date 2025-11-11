Car explosion kills 8, injures 15 others in Indian capital New Delhi near historic Red Fort

”8 people (were) reported killed in a car blast near the Red Fort. Rescue operations underway,” state-run Doordarshan News reported, referring to a historic Mughal structure.

The incident happened at around 6.52 pm (0122GMT), according to the police.

It added that after the explosion 15 others who were critically injured were taken to Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly assessed the situation during a phone call with Amit Shah, the home minister.

Quoting the Delhi Fire Department, the report added that after the blast, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

“The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are underway,” it said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters at the site that the explosion came from a slow-moving vehicle that stopped at a red light.

Locals in the area said they heard a "loud noise” when the explosion took place.

A high alert was sounded in Delhi after the explosion.

The nature of the blast was not immediately known.

