Four killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Dagestan
Four people have died in a helicopter crash in Dagestan, regional Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov told TASS quoting preliminary data.
TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.
Circumstances
- The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district.
- It was en route from Kizlyar to Izberbash, the Emergency Ministry said.
- According to the emergency services, the chopper fell on a private house and destroyed it.
- There were no people inside, as the house was not in use.
- According to the Emergency Ministry, 16 people and four units of equipment are working on this incident, including 11 people and three units of equipment from the Emergency Ministry.
- Firefighters have localized the fire that occurred at the chopper crash site.
- There were no tourists on board the helicopter, only employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, Israfil Israfilov, head of the Dagestan Regional Management Center, told TASS.
Dead and injured
- According to preliminary data, four people were killed.
- Three people with burns were taken to an Izberbash hospital. One of them has burns of 90% to 100% of the body, the other two are in serious condition.
- The two injured are being transported, accompanied by medics, to the republican burn center.
Investigation
- A technical malfunction is being considered as the cause of the crash, the emergency services said.
- The Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an emergency investigation.
- Officials of the supervisory authority went to the scene, a complex of investigative actions was organized aimed at establishing all the circumstances, causes and conditions of the incident.
- Investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of safety and operation of air transport, resulting in the death of two or more people by negligence).
- The pilots, according to preliminary data, tried to make an emergency landing on a beach on the shore of the Caspian Sea.
