Four killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Dagestan

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances

- The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district.

- It was en route from Kizlyar to Izberbash, the Emergency Ministry said.

- According to the emergency services, the chopper fell on a private house and destroyed it.

- There were no people inside, as the house was not in use.

- According to the Emergency Ministry, 16 people and four units of equipment are working on this incident, including 11 people and three units of equipment from the Emergency Ministry.

- Firefighters have localized the fire that occurred at the chopper crash site.

- There were no tourists on board the helicopter, only employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, Israfil Israfilov, head of the Dagestan Regional Management Center, told TASS.

Dead and injured

- According to preliminary data, four people were killed.

- Three people with burns were taken to an Izberbash hospital. One of them has burns of 90% to 100% of the body, the other two are in serious condition.

- The two injured are being transported, accompanied by medics, to the republican burn center.

Investigation

- A technical malfunction is being considered as the cause of the crash, the emergency services said.

- The Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an emergency investigation.

- Officials of the supervisory authority went to the scene, a complex of investigative actions was organized aimed at establishing all the circumstances, causes and conditions of the incident.

- Investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of safety and operation of air transport, resulting in the death of two or more people by negligence).

- The pilots, according to preliminary data, tried to make an emergency landing on a beach on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

Earlier, the Philippines declared a state of emergency after 241 dead, missing due to the typhoon.