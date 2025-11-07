EN
    Four killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Dagestan

    21:20, 7 November 2025

    Four people have died in a helicopter crash in Dagestan, regional Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov told TASS quoting preliminary data.

    Helicopter crash in Russia's Dagestan
    Photo credit: Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS

    TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

    Circumstances

    - The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district.

    - It was en route from Kizlyar to Izberbash, the Emergency Ministry said.

    - According to the emergency services, the chopper fell on a private house and destroyed it.

    - There were no people inside, as the house was not in use.

    - According to the Emergency Ministry, 16 people and four units of equipment are working on this incident, including 11 people and three units of equipment from the Emergency Ministry.

    - Firefighters have localized the fire that occurred at the chopper crash site.

    - There were no tourists on board the helicopter, only employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, Israfil Israfilov, head of the Dagestan Regional Management Center, told TASS.

    Dead and injured

    - According to preliminary data, four people were killed.

    - Three people with burns were taken to an Izberbash hospital. One of them has burns of 90% to 100% of the body, the other two are in serious condition.

    - The two injured are being transported, accompanied by medics, to the republican burn center.

    Investigation

    - A technical malfunction is being considered as the cause of the crash, the emergency services said.

    - The Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office has launched an emergency investigation.

    - Officials of the supervisory authority went to the scene, a complex of investigative actions was organized aimed at establishing all the circumstances, causes and conditions of the incident.

    - Investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of safety and operation of air transport, resulting in the death of two or more people by negligence).

    - The pilots, according to preliminary data, tried to make an emergency landing on a beach on the shore of the Caspian Sea.

