Capsule hotel opens at Tashkent International Airport 

Uzbekistan Airports noted that the mini-hotel has six modern capsules. These are four standard single capsules and two family (double) capsules.

Each capsule is an individual enclosed space with sound insulation, equipped with a comfortable bed with an orthopedic mattress and a set of bed linen, ventilation, adjustable lighting, sockets, and USB ports for charging devices. A personal safe, a mirror, a clothes rack, and a clock screen are provided for guests’ convenience. The capsule maintains an optimal microclimate.

Photo credit: UzA

Four hours of stay in a standard single capsule will cost 400 thousand UZS, six hours will cost 600 thousand UZS, and for eight hours you will have to pay 800 thousand UZS. Four hours in a standard family capsule costs 600 thousand UZS, six hours – 800 thousand UZS, and for ten hours you need to pay one million UZS.

Photo credit: UzA

The capsule hotel concept is an excellent solution for transit passengers and passengers arriving a few hours before their flight from other regions or neighboring countries.

It should be noted that the hotel has been operating under the Qo’noq brand for two years in the sterile area of the departure hall of Tashkent International Airport.

As written before, Samarkand Airport to become ECO Aviation Hub.