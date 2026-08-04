Cancer mortality in Kazakhstan falls 26.6% as early detection improves

The ministry said the share of cancer cases diagnosed at an early stage increased by 6.1 percentage points to 36.8 percent, while the number of advanced-stage cancer cases fell by 7.5 percent during the same period.

Five-year patient survival has reached 65 percent, reflecting continued progress in cancer diagnosis and treatment. According to the ministry, Kazakhstan now ranks among the leading countries in Central Asia on key oncology indicators and is steadily moving closer to the standards of OECD countries, where early detection and modern treatment methods play a central role in cancer care.

Currently, around 246,000 patients are under continuous medical monitoring in Kazakhstan, while nearly 43,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed each year.

The Ministry of Health attributed the improvements to the implementation of a comprehensive national cancer control plan, launched in line with directives from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The program has served as the foundation for the systematic modernization of Kazakhstan's oncology services.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in newborn care, reports the lowest neonatal mortality rate.