Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in newborn care, reports lowest neonatal mortality rate

The ministry said the survival rate of infants with extremely low birth weights as low as 500 grams has increased fourfold in recent years, a success attributed by officials to advanced perinatal technologies and the collaborative expertise of neonatologists and intensive care specialists.

Neonatal intensive care nurses perform up to 20 precise medical interventions during a standard shift, while continuous monitoring equipment tracks each infant’s respiratory stability around the clock.

Last year, around 17,000 premature babies were born in Kazakhstan, and each received a full range of high-tech medical care.

According to the ministry, these achievements are the result of the systematic development of maternity care services, the introduction of modern medical technologies, and the dedicated work of the country's doctors and nurses.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan outranks Central Asian neighbors in the global prosperity ranking.