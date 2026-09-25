Cancer-linked ‘forever chemical’ detected in blood of UK residents

Blood tests on residents of Thornton Cleveleys living near a large chemical factory revealed increased levels of PFOA, a type of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS), Leigh Day said in a statement.

The results showed that of the 49 residents tested, nearly 70% had elevated PFOA levels, placing them at higher risk of health problems associated with the chemical, including high cholesterol and some cancers.

PFOA is part of the PFAS group of chemicals, known as “forever chemicals” because they resist breaking down in the environment and can accumulate in human tissue.

The statement said the participants live near an industrial site operated by AGC Chemicals, where PFOA was historically used until 2012.

“The site was previously operated by ICI until 1992. It is estimated around 178 tonnes of PFOA has been released by the site since the 1950s,” it noted.

Wyre Council, in conjunction with the Environment Agency (EA), has carried out soil testing in the area, with samples from residents’ properties and nearby allotments showing elevated levels of PFOA, the firm said.

Leigh Day has also been investigating PFAS contamination in the area, working with experts led by Dave Megson at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU).

The blood testing was carried out during the summer of 2026 by an expert team from MMU, with the results relayed to participants on Sept. 23.

“The results showed levels of PFOA above 20 nanograms per millilitre (ng/ml) in 69.4% of participants, placing them in the high-risk category, with the overall average at 26 ng/ml.”

The statement said the findings were comparable to those recorded among residents in Ohio living near a DuPont factory in the case adapted into the film Dark Waters, where an average level of 32.9 ng/ml was recorded.

“The results of our testing project in Thornton Cleveleys are hugely concerning,” said Sarah Moore, a Leigh Day partner who leads the firm’s investigations.

She added: “The available evidence suggests that PFAS exposure can lead to serious health impacts, including cancers, when it reaches elevated levels.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Global cancer cases were projected to rise by 67% over the next quarter century, reaching around 34 million annually by 2050 as the world's population grows and ages.