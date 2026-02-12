Cancer cases keep rising in Kyrgyzstan, but mortality declines

More than 30,000 patients with oncological diagnoses are currently registered nationwide. Despite the rising incidence, mortality has gradually declined over the past 20-25 years thanks to advanced diagnostics and treatment, Zhumabaev said on ElTR television.

Stomach cancer remains the most common type in Kyrgyzstan, followed by breast cancer among women and lung cancer. Zhumabaev noted that Helicobacter pylori infection is a major factor behind the high prevalence of stomach cancer, contributing to 60-70% of cases. The infection can be detected through laboratory testing and treated, significantly reducing risks.

Late detection remains a serious challenge. Cancers of internal organs - including the lungs, liver, esophagus, and intestines - often show no symptoms in early stages, and patients typically seek medical help only after severe signs appear.

Preventive measures were also highlighted. Liver cancer is frequently linked to viral hepatitis, while cervical cancer is associated with human papillomavirus (HPV). Kyrgyzstan has been offering free HPV vaccinations for girls over the past three to four years, which is considered an effective preventive measure.

Zhumabaev recommended that women under 40 regularly visit a gynecologist, while women over 50 undergo mammography screenings to ensure early detection of breast diseases.

Earlier, it was reported that up to four in ten cancer cases worldwide could be prevented through stronger public health measures, according to a new study released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).