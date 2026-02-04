UN Study: Nearly 40% of cancer cases could be prevented

Analysis of data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types shows that 37% of new cancer cases in 2022 or about 7.1 million were linked to preventable causes.

Tobacco remains the leading risk factor, responsible for 15% of cases, followed by infections (10%) and alcohol (3%).

Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers accounted for nearly half of all preventable cases.

The burden is higher in men (45%) than in women (30%).

Among women, preventable cancers ranged from 24% in North Africa and West Asia to 38% in sub-Saharan Africa.

Among men, East Asia had the highest burden (57%) compared with 28% in Latin America and the Caribbean.

WHO stressed the importance of context-specific prevention policies, including stronger tobacco control and alcohol regulation, vaccination against HPV and hepatitis B, and improved air quality, safer workplaces, healthier diets, and promotion of physical activity.

Dr. André Ilbawi, WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control, said: “By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start.”

On the day of World Cancer Day, marked annually on February 4, Qazinform News Agency examines global cancer trends, recent advances in treatment, and national efforts to reduce mortality, highlighting both persistent challenges and measurable progress in cancer care worldwide.