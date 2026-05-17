Canadian in isolation tests presumptive positive for hantavirus

Bonnie Henry, a provincial health officer, said the patient began developing mild symptoms, including fever and headache, two days ago and was taken to a local hospital. The presumptive positive result came back on Friday and the person is currently being treated in isolation as a positive patient.

The result still awaits final confirmation from a microbiology laboratory over the weekend, said Henry.

The patient is among 10 Canadians nationwide currently placed in isolation due to the cruise ship outbreak. Of the total, four are undergoing a 21-day monitored isolation in British Columbia, while the remaining six are isolated in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. The presumptive positive case is one of the four isolated in British Columbia, while the partner has tested negative.

Henry emphasized that none of the individuals in isolation had come into contact with the public during their transfer, and all involved health-care workers wore full personal protective equipment. She reassured the public that the virus does not have "pandemic potential" and there is no need for widespread panic.

The outbreak occurred aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius and has caused three deaths so far. The incubation period for hantavirus generally ranges from one to eight weeks.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the EU activates the crisis response mechanism amid concern over the Hantavirus outbreak.