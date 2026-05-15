EU activates crisis response mechanism amid concern over Hantavirus outbreak

While health officials claim that the risk to the public remains “very low,” this move signals growing attention to the virus’s spread and the need for closer monitoring across member states.

The Cyprus Presidency has activated the Council’s Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) arrangements in information-sharing mode in response to the ongoing hantavirus outbreak, aiming to enhance coordination and monitoring efforts across the European Union.

According to the Presidency, activating the IPCR framework will facilitate the systematic exchange of data among EU member states and institutions. The mechanism provides a central platform to consolidate relevant data and ongoing response measures, improving situational awareness and reinforcing preparedness across Europe.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) currently considers the risk to the general population in Europe as “very low,” due to effective infection prevention and control measures. The agency also noted that hantaviruses are not easily transmitted from person to person.

EU-level coordination and information-sharing activities are already underway across relevant sectors, particularly within public health and civil protection networks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) had confirmed a hantavirus strain capable of person-to-person transmission and that health authorities are tracing contacts and monitoring potential exposures related to the MV Hondius outbreak, which led to 11 cases and three deaths among passengers and crew.