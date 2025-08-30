EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Canada's GDP down 0.4 pct in Q2

    15:12, 30 August 2025

    Canada's real gross domestic product declined 0.4 percent in the second quarter of this year, following a 0.5 percent gain in the first quarter, said Statistics Canada on Friday, Xinhua reports. 

    Canada's GDP down 0.4 pct in Q2
    Photo credit: pixabay.com.

    The contraction was driven by significant declines in the export of goods, as well as decreased business investment in machinery and equipment, said the national statistical agency.

    According to the agency, exports fell 7.5 percent. International exports of passenger cars and light trucks plummeted 24.7 percent in the second quarter as a consequence of tariffs imposed by the United States. Exports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts dropped 18.5 percent, while travel services also declined 11.1 percent.

    These declines were tempered by faster accumulations of business inventories, higher household spending and lower imports of goods, the agency added.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and Canada explore cooperation avenues in investment, energy and political spheres. 

    World News Canada Economy GDP Exports Statistics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All