Canada’s Carney to visit 4 countries to boost trade and investment

During the trip, Carney will attend four major international gatherings to advance Canada’s interests in trade, investment, culture and security.

In Dublin, he will take part in the Summit of the European Political Community. Canada and the European Union recently launched the Alliance for the Future and are working toward Canada becoming the EU’s first Associate Member.

Carney will then travel to Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, where he will attend as Guest of the Chair. Canada aims to conclude negotiations on an ASEAN-Canada free trade agreement, which could unlock more than $3.5 billion in exports to the region. Carney will also seek to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement with the Philippines, an accord expected to triple bilateral trade by 2035.

In Phnom Penh, Cambodia, he will attend the Sommet de la Francophonie to strengthen ties across the French-speaking world ahead of Canada hosting the summit in 2028.

The final stop will be Shenzhen, China, where Carney will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The visit will build on a Strategic Partnership established by Canada and China over the past year, which the Canadian government says is opening up more than $7 billion in export opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers.

“Canada has what the world wants: the energy, the resources, the talent, the technology, and the capital,” Carney said, adding that Canada is building its strength at home while diversifying its partnerships abroad.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Canada and the UAE signed the Canada-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Ottawa during a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and visiting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.